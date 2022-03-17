BMW M4 Pulls a Mustang at Drag Strip in Central America, Gets Free Negative Camber

This previous-generation BMW M4 Coupe must have been a snitch, as it’s going to need a lot of stiches. Heck, it’ll require many surgeries, and since it was crashed at the drag strip in Central America rather than on the road, the insurance probably won’t cover it.
That’s a different topic altogether, so let’s see what exactly happened here. A few pictures of the aftermath, and two videos of the actual incident, have emerged online, shared by supercar.fails on Instagram, which is quoting @dennisgiron.
One of the clips was shot from the cockpit, and shows the car losing traction while accelerating in a straight-line. At this point, the driver should have lifted off the throttle, as that would’ve been enough to stop the rear-wheel drive machine from shaking its tail. But he didn’t, and a few moments later, the premium compact sports coupe did a 180, hitting the concrete barrier with its right side.
The force of the impact was mostly absorbed by the right front wheel, which was ripped off. Damages can be seen on the quarter panels, and on the front and rear lighting units too. The side airbags were deployed, and it is these that have prevented the person riding shotgun from sustaining severe injuries.
Speaking of which, it has been reported that no one was badly hurt in this accident that occurred in Guatemala, presumably a few days ago, unless we count the ego of the man sitting in the driver’s seat. One thing is certain, he won’t be abusing the right pedal again anytime soon, as this was an expensive lesson learned the hard way. By the looks of it, the white BMW M4 Coupe doesn’t seem to have sustained any structural damages, so it can be brought back to its initial shine, although the repairs won’t be cheap at all.
