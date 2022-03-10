Careful Now, Flooded 2022 BMW M4s Have Started Hitting the Market in the U.S.

Ugly grille design aside, the new-gen BMW M3 and M4 are still proper driver’s cars, and if you have your eyes set on one, then you should go ahead and finalize the deal.
However, you may want to double-check everything if you’ve decided to go for a used copy, because flooded examples have started hitting the used car market Stateside.
We recently found such a ride for grabs on iaai in San Diego, California, and it is a 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible. The listing doesn’t say whether it was flooded by salty or fresh water, nor how many miles it currently has on the odo for the simple fact that the electronics are dead.
Damages can be seen on the right side, and at the front, where the bumper was ripped off in the incident. Nonetheless, this part is not missing, as it has been stored inside, together with the left headlamp and other pieces. A damaged axle is something else that a prospective buyer should take into account and the fact that the water might have left deep marks on the engine, gearbox, and other components.
The twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six produces 503 hp at 6,250 rpm and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. It works in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive tuned by BMW’s M Division, rocketing the car to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and up to 155 mph (250 kph). Get it with the M Driver’s Package, and the top speed will increase to 174 mph (280 kph).
Normally, a brand-new BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible goes for at least $86,500 in the United States, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. This one was almost $10,000 more, so it likely features some extra gizmos. It is advertised with a buy-it-now price of $38,300, and at the time of writing, it had a $25 pre-bid. The car will go under the gavel on March 14.
