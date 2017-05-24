autoevolution

Volkswagen's Auto Distance Control Keeps You Away from Your Brother's Girlfriend

 
Auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are very useful features. But the commercials made about them have never been that entertaining... until now.
Volkswagen of Guatemala (of all places) has purchased an ad campaign called "Too Close." The clever marketing people from DDB used the idea of getting too close to somebody in the amorous sense and just ran with the notion.

Sometimes, in life, just like in traffic, the accidents aren't really your fault. But if you hit it from behind, it's going to look like you weren't paying attention to the road. Likewise, nobody is going to buy "but she was giving me the look" when you hit on your brother's SO.

The same ad agency put a slightly different spin on the idea with the "Boss" print ad, where you're tempted to start a fight with your boss. DBB was asked to promote Volkswagen's area view system, and it did so with contorted bodies that suggest it's impossible to see everything around without putting a kink in your neck.

The cruise control system with “automatic distance control ACC” uses a radar sensor to measure the distance and speed relative to vehicles driving ahead.

The driver sets the speed and the time gap with buttons on the multifunction steering wheel or with the steering column stalk on some models. The target and actual distance from following traffic can be shown as a comparison in the multifunction display sandwiched between the dials or on the 12.3-inch digital dash when equipped.

ACC continuously monitors the area in front of the vehicle. The driver can use the accelerator to interrupt what the car is doing. Use of the brake pedal immediately deactivates the ACC function.

In conjunction with an automatic gearbox or a DSG gearbox, ACC can brake the vehicle to a complete stop. In slow-moving traffic, it drive the car for you if it's in a straight line. Depending on the situation, ACC then automatically accelerates the vehicle again within a defined time on the Golf and Passat.

