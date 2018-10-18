BMW M4 Coupe Drag Races Train, Ends in Perplexity

What do you guess happens when you pit a car against a train in a race? After a quarter mile or so of fast driving, which of them do you think reaches the finish line, or in this case the crossing, first?

We don’t know how that is going and how many people have settled in this virtual town of theirs, but from time to time BMW releases new clips showing how “things are running differently in M Town.”



And a lot differently, we might say. On Wednesday, on BMW M’s Youtube channel a new video was posted, showing an unlikely race between a car and a train.



The car is a



Both are seen accelerating, with the car’s driver pushing the pedal to the max, and the train mechanic doing the same with whatever stick he uses to accelerate the behemoth. Later in the clip, the train guy is seen pulling the brakes, as if trying to avoid a collision.



Common sense would tell you the first vehicle to reach the crossing is the BMW, aided by the train’s chivalrous approach to the race. After all, this is a car commercial of sorts. And your common sense would be right.



But for all the wrong reasons.



Watch the twisted end of the race in the video attached below.



