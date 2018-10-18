autoevolution

BMW M4 Coupe Drag Races Train, Ends in Perplexity

What do you guess happens when you pit a car against a train in a race? After a quarter mile or so of fast driving, which of them do you think reaches the finish line, or in this case the crossing, first?
Back in September, German carmaker BMW announced the launch of a new marketing campaign called M Town. An effort meant to allow the brand’s fans to come together in an online medium and share their ideas and experiences with the Bimmers they drive.

We don’t know how that is going and how many people have settled in this virtual town of theirs, but from time to time BMW releases new clips showing how “things are running differently in M Town.”

And a lot differently, we might say. On Wednesday, on BMW M’s Youtube channel a new video was posted, showing an unlikely race between a car and a train.

The car is a BMW M4 Coupe, driven by some guy, while the train is, well, just a train, driven by another guy. Both vehicles come together in a place somewhere and begin racing for the honor of being first at a railroad crossing further down the road.

Both are seen accelerating, with the car’s driver pushing the pedal to the max, and the train mechanic doing the same with whatever stick he uses to accelerate the behemoth. Later in the clip, the train guy is seen pulling the brakes, as if trying to avoid a collision.

Common sense would tell you the first vehicle to reach the crossing is the BMW, aided by the train’s chivalrous approach to the race. After all, this is a car commercial of sorts. And your common sense would be right.

But for all the wrong reasons.

Watch the twisted end of the race in the video attached below.

