Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition Package for the U.S. Priced at $237,350

18 Oct 2018, 9:48 UTC ·
One of the most performance-oriented models on the market today, Audi’s R8 two-seater sports car, is about to get even meaner and more powerful thanks to a limited special edition the Germans are planning for the U.S. market.
The already souped up R8 V10 Plus coupe will be fitted with a Competition package that includes pretty much all the available Audi Sport performance parts. The carmaker plans to build a 10-unit limited edition run that will bring to the roads the R8 with the highest performance level ever produced.

Audi will not be making any changes to the engine of the V10 Plus, meaning the 5.2-liter V10 engine stays in place, complete with all its 610 horsepower. But to the parts to be used will aid it in being better at its job by reducing the car’s weight and increasing the downforce generated by it.

To cut some pounds off the hips, the Germans will fit the R8 low-weight parts, including titanium backing plates for the carbon ceramic brake pads, and 20 inches fully milled wheels, not unlike those used on the R8 GT4 version.

A full carbon fiber aero kit will also be made available to help increase downforce. According to Audi, the improvements made with the help of the provide twice more downforce than the regular R8 V10 Plus Coupe at 150 kph (93.2 mph) - 52 kg (114.6 pounds), and even more at top track speed 315 kph (196 mph) - 250 kg (551.2 pounds). 

The tweaked version of the R8 will arrive in dealerships across the U.S. in November. As said, only ten of them are ever to be made, and each will be priced at $237,350, not including the $1,250 destination and $1,300 gas guzzler charges.

You can have a closer look at the full scope of modifications made by Audi to the R8 Plus coupe in the document attached below.
