Manhart MH2 630 Is a 621-HP BMW M2 Competition Optimized for Track Use

Manhart hasn’t forgotten about the upcoming BMW M2, yet since that one is presumably a few months away from debuting, they have tuned the heck out of its predecessor.
Dubbed the Manhart MH2 630, this extreme BMW M2 Competition boasts much more power than the stock variant, beefier brakes, optimized suspension, and a few upgrades inside and out.
Starting with the oily bits, the tuner’s turbo kit, new intercooler, stainless steel exhaust system, downpipes without catalytic converters, and ECU remap, have boosted the output of the car to 630 ps (621 hp / 463 kW) – hence the suffix. It has 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal, and we have no idea how quick it is to 100 kph (62 mph).
Nonetheless, it should take in the region of 3.5 seconds, considering that the stock M2 Competition can do it in 4.3 seconds when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, or 4.1 seconds with the dual-clutch seven-speed auto. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph), and can be lifted to 280 kph (174 mph) when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Package. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six produces 410 ps (404 hp / 302 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) without any outside intervention.
The M4 GT4's brakes, with six-pot calipers and 380-mm (15-in) discs, have been fitted to the front axle, whereas the rear axle retains the original parts. KW’s coilover suspension is part of the optimizations, alongside the 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 265/35 front and 295/30 rear Michelin tires.
Other highlights include the front apron, side skirt attachments, mirror caps, and diffuser made of carbon fiber, aluminum hood, and massive rear wing. Everything has been sprinkled with Manhart’s gold trim applied to the black bodywork. Inside, it has bucket seats with racing harness, roll cage, auxiliary display, carbon kit for the center console, carbon paddle shifters, and custom floor mats.
Starting with the oily bits, the tuner’s turbo kit, new intercooler, stainless steel exhaust system, downpipes without catalytic converters, and ECU remap, have boosted the output of the car to 630 ps (621 hp / 463 kW) – hence the suffix. It has 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal, and we have no idea how quick it is to 100 kph (62 mph).
Nonetheless, it should take in the region of 3.5 seconds, considering that the stock M2 Competition can do it in 4.3 seconds when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, or 4.1 seconds with the dual-clutch seven-speed auto. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph), and can be lifted to 280 kph (174 mph) when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Package. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six produces 410 ps (404 hp / 302 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) without any outside intervention.
The M4 GT4's brakes, with six-pot calipers and 380-mm (15-in) discs, have been fitted to the front axle, whereas the rear axle retains the original parts. KW’s coilover suspension is part of the optimizations, alongside the 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 265/35 front and 295/30 rear Michelin tires.
Other highlights include the front apron, side skirt attachments, mirror caps, and diffuser made of carbon fiber, aluminum hood, and massive rear wing. Everything has been sprinkled with Manhart’s gold trim applied to the black bodywork. Inside, it has bucket seats with racing harness, roll cage, auxiliary display, carbon kit for the center console, carbon paddle shifters, and custom floor mats.