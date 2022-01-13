Outlandishly CGI-Modded Pagani Huayra BC Trains for Riot Night of Canyon Carving

Pagani’s Huayra might be old by contemporary new car standards, as it was unveiled back in January 2011. But as far as exotic hypercars are concerned, this one is as fresh as a newborn.
After all, Pagani has kept its Zonda predecessor alive for years and rumors are swelling about a potentially new 760 Roadster being in the works. Besides, the Italian sports car manufacturer is probably equally proud of the myriad of Huayra special editions and variants.
Interestingly, even though it’s more than a decade old, Pagani’s Huayra hasn’t dropped off the automotive virtual artist radar either. Just recently we saw an attempt at refreshing the original version for another decade of wonders.
This time around, it’s a slightly newer Huayra BC that got treated to some exotic digital love. No wonder since it’s Sean Demetros of demetr0s_designs social media fame we are talking about. This CGI expert has a knack for eccentrically cool virtual projects.
And his previous “graffiti-bombed,” winged Volkswagen Beetle Aerodisc restomod or the slammed widebody Time Attack Mercedes-AMG GT R that felt like an old WWII night-hunter plane are already proud statements. Of complete and utter quirkiness, of course.
Now there is another type of sports car that seems eager to dwell in the dark. There is no definitive style employed with this creation, but it certainly will not be everyone’s cup of tea. As far as our own two cents are concerned, we are all in with this one. Probably because it’s a copiously modded Huayra...
Anyway, the exotic Huayra now comes complete with its widebody aerodynamic kit, a slammed atmosphere (if there is even such a thing with low-slung hypercars), as well as some crazy bits and pieces. Among them, there is transparent aero stuff, a roof-mounted LED bar (hence our nightly canyon carving idea), as well as an externally mounted oil cooler.
Interestingly, even though it’s more than a decade old, Pagani’s Huayra hasn’t dropped off the automotive virtual artist radar either. Just recently we saw an attempt at refreshing the original version for another decade of wonders.
This time around, it’s a slightly newer Huayra BC that got treated to some exotic digital love. No wonder since it’s Sean Demetros of demetr0s_designs social media fame we are talking about. This CGI expert has a knack for eccentrically cool virtual projects.
And his previous “graffiti-bombed,” winged Volkswagen Beetle Aerodisc restomod or the slammed widebody Time Attack Mercedes-AMG GT R that felt like an old WWII night-hunter plane are already proud statements. Of complete and utter quirkiness, of course.
Now there is another type of sports car that seems eager to dwell in the dark. There is no definitive style employed with this creation, but it certainly will not be everyone’s cup of tea. As far as our own two cents are concerned, we are all in with this one. Probably because it’s a copiously modded Huayra...
Anyway, the exotic Huayra now comes complete with its widebody aerodynamic kit, a slammed atmosphere (if there is even such a thing with low-slung hypercars), as well as some crazy bits and pieces. Among them, there is transparent aero stuff, a roof-mounted LED bar (hence our nightly canyon carving idea), as well as an externally mounted oil cooler.