2022 Ford Maverick Transforms Into Equally Practical yet Absolutely Swankier SUV

All truth be told, Blue Oval fans got both positive and negative sales news earlier this year. The Mustang lost its throne to Dodge’s Challenger. Meanwhile, Ford’s Maverick got crowned as king of the compact truck segment. Among others.
As such, even the crazy virtual realm is not that enamored with the ‘Stang anymore. Barring outrageous morphing, such as that one... err, rather two times when a modernized Shelby Cobra got mashed to Ford’s Shelby GT500 for a quick stroll down memory lane.
The 2022 Ford Maverick, on the other hand, has been a major darling of the automotive virtual artist’s imagination land. Naturally, the quickest and safest way to CGI play around with the unibody compact truck is to give it an equally practical family SUV appearance. Which is only logical across the digital world, though not so much in the real world.
This is because the reborn Maverick is already based on an FWD unibody platform shared with Ford’s Escape and Bronco Sport. So, where two crossover SUVs might be enough, three already make for a crowd. But how about a decidedly premium-looking digital transformation? Well, that might just work from an OEM standpoint as well.
Naturally, that would probably require a switch to Lincoln branding, if it ever gets past the wishful thinking point. And when you look at the CGI work done by Brazil-based pixel master Kleber Silva, that’s probably the first thing that crosses everyone’s mind.
Only it turns out we would all be wrong. The virtual artist better known as kdesignag across social media actually used a completely different source of inspiration. As such, instead of piggybacking on a Lincoln crossover or the Escape and Bronco Sport SUVs with Maverick styling DNA, he went to China!
That is right, ladies and gentlemen. Underneath the Maverick-infused design is a freshly-unveiled, sustainable Niutron NV crossover... So odd, yet so fitting!
