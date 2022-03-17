Digitally Vintage Shelby Cobra Targa Feels a Bit Like an AC/911 Mashup Barn Find

I have a secret to share. My favorite dream car is an air-cooled Porsche 911 with a Targa top and Singer restomod goodies. Well, I am not too far off from these virtual artists when fantasizing about such expensive gems, right?
Because of that secret, I must admit that I quickly developed a soft spot for Robert, the digital artist better known as rob3rtdesign on social media. Especially since he recently decided to further advance his Porsche 911 Targa CGI mashups to new levels.
Previously, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based pixel master mesmerized us with a menacing idea. It was an ultra-widebody RWB (RAUH-Welt Begriff) Volkswagen Beetle Targa. Something that would easily enrage Porsche purists because it reminded them of the VW Type 1 – 911 connection. But many people still loved it. And Beetle/911 mashups can bewilder irrespective of the GT3 ideas...
Now, this latest digital project involves a completely different test subject: a Shelby Cobra. Oddly enough, the famous AC Cars-derived two-door roadster is also a great-looking Hardtop, not just Southern Cali lowrider material. As previously demonstrated by Al Yasid in his modern, mystic-slammed widebody Cobra series.
But this virtual artist goes in a slightly different, vintage direction. With the virtual looks of something that needs a healthy dose of TLC after a barn find discovery. And it again works wonders, even though it may not be a Cobra purist’s cup of tea. Alas, that Porsche Targa top fits swell because “the bodywork helps, it was much easier than you can imagine, (and) it didn't need any major adaptation.”
Now, I wonder if that would be valid in real life, as well. Would it look outrageous or subtle enough for people to glance over it and imagine it came like this from the aftermarket factory? Although, I do have a conundrum. It revolves around the powertrain. Does it deserve to keep a big, hunk of 427ci Americana V8 or should we offend everyone and perform a front inline-six Porsche swap?!
Previously, the Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based pixel master mesmerized us with a menacing idea. It was an ultra-widebody RWB (RAUH-Welt Begriff) Volkswagen Beetle Targa. Something that would easily enrage Porsche purists because it reminded them of the VW Type 1 – 911 connection. But many people still loved it. And Beetle/911 mashups can bewilder irrespective of the GT3 ideas...
Now, this latest digital project involves a completely different test subject: a Shelby Cobra. Oddly enough, the famous AC Cars-derived two-door roadster is also a great-looking Hardtop, not just Southern Cali lowrider material. As previously demonstrated by Al Yasid in his modern, mystic-slammed widebody Cobra series.
But this virtual artist goes in a slightly different, vintage direction. With the virtual looks of something that needs a healthy dose of TLC after a barn find discovery. And it again works wonders, even though it may not be a Cobra purist’s cup of tea. Alas, that Porsche Targa top fits swell because “the bodywork helps, it was much easier than you can imagine, (and) it didn't need any major adaptation.”
Now, I wonder if that would be valid in real life, as well. Would it look outrageous or subtle enough for people to glance over it and imagine it came like this from the aftermarket factory? Although, I do have a conundrum. It revolves around the powertrain. Does it deserve to keep a big, hunk of 427ci Americana V8 or should we offend everyone and perform a front inline-six Porsche swap?!