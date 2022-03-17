Abandoned Koenigsegg One:1 Is Dubai's Equivalent of an Exotic Barn Find

Imagine being so rich that you can afford to ship some of your rides to different parts of the world and forget they even exist. This is the crazy story of one particular Koenigsegg One:1 that was spotted gathering dust in Dubai earlier this month.
Posing from behind a window, the Swedish hypercar was immortalized by two enthusiasts, and featured toward the end of a 17-minute long video, breathing the same air as other high-end exotics.
At the time of filming, the people behind the camera had no idea that this Koenigsegg One:1 had lived a tumultuous life in the hands of Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teodoro Obiang Mangue Nguema, but shortly after uploading it, they found out that you could pretty much write a movie script based on it.
Nguema, nicknamed Teodorin, is the son of the African country’s leader. The 53-year old man has a fine taste in everything expensive, from yachts to hypercars, only he was found guilty of corruption by a French court in 2016, and three years later, some two-dozen exotic models that he owned were auctioned off, with proceedings benefiting a charity that operates in his homeland.
In a surprising turn of events, he actually bought back almost all of them, including the pictured One:1, which he then shipped to Dubai where he should eventually join it, subsequent to dealing with all kinds of ‘important’ matters.
You can read the entire story here, but before you do, we will remind you that the Koenigsegg One:1 was presented at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show as the world’s first megacar. It has a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, hence the name, with its twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 making 1,360 ps (1,341 hp / 1,000 kW) and 1,371 Nm (1,011 lb-ft) of torque. Tipping the scales at 1,360 kg (2,998 lbs), it can sprint to 400 kph (249 mph) in roughly 20 seconds, the automaker claims.
