Abandoned Koenigsegg One:1 Is Dubai's Equivalent of an Exotic Barn Find

kW

Posing from behind a window, the Swedish hypercar was immortalized by two enthusiasts, and featured toward the end of a 17-minute long video, breathing the same air as other high-end exotics.At the time of filming, the people behind the camera had no idea that this Koenigsegg One:1 had lived a tumultuous life in the hands of Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President, Teodoro Obiang Mangue Nguema, but shortly after uploading it, they found out that you could pretty much write a movie script based on it.Nguema, nicknamed Teodorin, is the son of the African country’s leader. The 53-year old man has a fine taste in everything expensive, from yachts to hypercars, only he was found guilty of corruption by a French court in 2016, and three years later, some two-dozen exotic models that he owned were auctioned off, with proceedings benefiting a charity that operates in his homeland.In a surprising turn of events, he actually bought back almost all of them, including the pictured One:1, which he then shipped to Dubai where he should eventually join it, subsequent to dealing with all kinds of ‘important’ matters.You can read the entire story here , but before you do, we will remind you that the Koenigsegg One:1 was presented at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show as the world’s first megacar. It has a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, hence the name, with its twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 making 1,360 ps (1,341 hp / 1,000) and 1,371 Nm (1,011 lb-ft) of torque. Tipping the scales at 1,360 kg (2,998 lbs), it can sprint to 400 kph (249 mph) in roughly 20 seconds, the automaker claims.