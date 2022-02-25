2023 MINI Model Range Debuts With Standard Apple CarPlay, Slight Price Bump

MINI USA is offering a new selection of roof colors and some price increases on select models as part of its 2023 model range announcement. The other big news is that Apple CarPlay becomes standard across the lineup regardless of trim.
MINI earlier revealed a full range of special packages including Resolute Edition Hardtops and convertibles, Clubman Untold Edition, and the Countryman Untamed Edition.
Among the 2023 changes, the MINI Cooper S two- and four-door Hardtops, along with the John Cooper Works (JCW) two-door Hardtop, will offer paint treatments in Zesty Yellow. These models are in addition to this shade that bowed with the 2022 MINI Convertible, Cooper S and JCW Convertibles in Signature and Iconic trims.
MINI is also offering additional multi-tone roofs, a new look introduced on 2022 Hardtop and Clubman models. The multi-tone blue treatment is joined by multi-tone white and red options.
New paint schemes and upgraded seats will also be available on the MINI Cooper SE Electric. Island Blue replaces Rooftop Gray. New upholsteries include Cloth Leatherette Black Pearl and Black Pearl Light Checkered Leatherette, along with Chesterfield Leather in Malt Brown.
The Driver Assistance Package offered across the board now features a head-up display and Park Assist. That package drops Active Cruise Control, which is now a standalone option. This move makes the Drive Assist Package available on both manual and automatic transmission models.
Speaking of manual transmissions, MINI continues to offer one of the widest selections of stick shifts by making it available on eight different models of Hardtop, Convertibles and the front-drive variant of the Cooper S Clubman.
Prices for the 2023 model year are up marginally on the base Cooper 2 Door and 4 Door Hardtop, Convertible, Countryman and Countryman All4, with a $500 bump.
The MINI 2 Door Hardtop starts at $23,400 and tops out unchanged at $32,900 for the JCW model, while the 4 Door now begins at $24,400. Convertible models now range from $28,400 to $38,900 for the JCW version. Clubman remains at $29,900 topping out at $39,500 for the JCW All4 model. Countryman is priced from $29,600 to $41,500.
