MINI Creates Unique Electric Cooper SE Convertible for Demonstration Purposes

For the first time, MINI has created a purely demonstrative electric model - a unique MINI Cooper SE Convertible. The world premiere took place at the ”MINI Take the States” in the U.S.
The electric convertible is not a production version but a one-off example that shows how the flagship convertible could continue the path to an all-electric premium brand. The MINI Cooper SE Convertible is currently the world's only premium, four-seat, small-class convertible to feature an electric powertrain.
Based on the MINI Cooper S Cabriolet body, the electrified MINI Convertible also shares the same dimensions with its donor model: 3,863 mm (152 in) in length, with a wheelbase of 2,495 mm (98 in), a width of 1,727 mm (67 in), and a height of 2,495 mm (98 in). Trunk volume also remains unchanged at 160 liters.
The powertrain technology comes from the BMW Group's collaboration in Dingolfing and Landshut, so the Cabriolet uses the same powertrain components as the MINI Cooper SE.
Its 135 kW/184 hp (186 ps) electric motor enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint of 7.7 seconds, with a range of 230 kilometers (142 miles) WLTP. The textile soft top roof can be opened and closed in 18 seconds when driving up to 30 kph (18 mph).
The British company under the BMW Group umbrella is thus drawing the fan community more into the electrification phenomenon, with the MINI Cooper SE paving the way. According to sales figures, there is a 132% increase in 2021 with Germany being the biggest market for the MINI Cooper SE, where every third MINI is electrified.
Also on the German market there is MINI Charging, the network that offers MINI drivers flexible solutions for charging at home and at work. It also offers access to one of the largest public charging networks in Europe, with over 250,000 charging points.
