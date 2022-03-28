Meet MIMI EVO, the World's First Electric Racing Car Built on a MINI Cooper SE

Back in 2019, MINI had launched the Cooper SE, its first production electric vehicle. The idea was to have an EV with the engine from the i3, but in the FWD configuration of the Mini hatchback, with a few S bits. The next year, one example got turned into a race car, and it has been racing ever since.
At the time, it was the world's first electric MINI in the world that was prepared to enter a competition. The vehicle was dubbed Racing MIMI by its creators, and it was entered into various events in the country where it was converted to a race car, Romania. Later, in 2021, an all-electric MINI Pacesetter was revealed, but the one we are referring to was first.
It all started with stripping the interior and fitting a set of racing seats and seatbelts. From there, the vehicle got a full roll cage, welded in place. Eventually, the racing MINI Cooper SE got a set of slick tires, as well as a KW Variant 3 suspension that offered a broad range of adjustments. But that was not enough for anything more than a few autocross events or hill climb competitions.
The biggest hurdle faced by the development team at the time was the fact that the vehicle would have its propulsion system enter a protection mode to prevent the driver from causing any damage to it. This may apply to many stock vehicles that are taken to their first track day or racing event with a stock powertrain.
In the case of the MINI Cooper SE that was transformed for racing, the vehicle received modifications from the crew at Vitesco Technologies, who helped its developers take the car to the next level without increasing its power.
During the off-season, the development squad teamed up with a local crew of engineers, who go by the name of Engage Engineering. They were the ones who handled the coordination of the project car, by installing an upgraded braking system, made by Brembo for the John Cooper Works variant. A hydraulic handbrake was also installed, just for good measure.
The team also removed multiple other elements in a weight-reduction effort, also applying additional reinforcement to the body and suspension of the MINI for enhanced dynamic behavior during performance driving situations.
All active safety systems that would come to the street-going model have been eliminated, including things like ABS or DSC, while the driver and crew can now monitor the batteries and propulsion systems with tools installed onboard.
Several electronic modules have been reconfigured, reprogrammed, or even rebuilt to allow the vehicle to operate without its electronic nannies and without having the dashboard light up like a Christmas tree all the time. Some of us, including this author, got to drive it back then.
With the work completed, the vehicle will continue to race in local events in Romania in the hands of various drivers. So far, it managed to go through almost 20 races and two weeks of track demos without a single failure, so there are high hopes for the vehicle that has been renamed MIMI EVO.
