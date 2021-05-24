2022 MINI Cooper SE Meets the MINI E at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Long before BMW AG rolled out the i3 high-roofed hatchback, the Bavarian automaker from Munich trialed EV technology in the guise of the MINI E. A few examples survive to this day, and one of them has joined the MINI Cooper SE on stage at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.
Some 12 years younger than the demo vehicle that paved the way for the first all-electric MINI, the Cooper SE on display features a multi-tone roof that combines a color gradient of blue, aqua. The front and rear fascias have also been updated as part of the 2022 MY refresh, giving the EV a visual identity of its own without veering too much from the company’s design language.
A closed-off radiator grille, 17-inch aerodynamic wheels, a yellow-accented S up front, and Union Jack-styled taillights are also worthy of mention. Open the driver’s door, and the pocket rocket from Oxford welcomes you with a sportier design for the steering wheel, an updated instrument cluster that consists of an 8.8-inch screen, and many standard creature comforts. These include a heated steering wheel, satellite radio, and many safety systems such as lane departure warning and automated emergency braking.
For the United States market, MINI offers the Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door in three flavors. The Classic is available from $29,900 excluding destination charge, the federal tax credit, and other eco-friendly perks, while the Signature and Iconic grades retail from $33,900 and $36,900, respectively.
Even though it’s one of the most attainable EVs in North America, the Cooper SE isn’t great in the long haul. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the lithium-ion battery has a usable capacity of 28.9 kWh, which translates to 114 miles (183 kilometers) of driving range. Care to guess the EPA range of the MINI E that used to be offered for a one-year lease at $850 per month? Make that 100 miles (161 kilometers), thank you!
