2024 MINI Cooper Electric Model Gets Officially Teased, We Have Spyshots of It

MINI has published a video of the 2024 MINI Cooper E, along with the 2024 MINI Cooper SE. With the video, the British marque has also confirmed the estimated combined range of the model, as well as the names of its next-generation electric hatchbacks. We, on the other hand, have fresh spy shots of the same prototype they featured in the video.
Thanks to a regulation that mandates vehicle commercials to inform those who watch them of the fuel consumption of the vehicles being shown, as well as CO2 emissions, or range estimates for EVs, MINI has unveiled a bit more information than it would have liked about the upcoming electric hatchback.
Therefore, we have a range estimate of 300 to 400 kilometers (186 to 248 miles) in the WLTP combined cycle, with an approximate power consumption of 14,5 kWh/100 kilometers. (14.5 kWh/62 miles).
If we reverse the math on this one, the battery might have something between 43.5 and 58 kWh of net capacity, but this is just a rough estimate made by us, based on estimates made by MINI, which, in turn, are based on the vehicle’s current level of development.
So yes, take the figures above with a grain of salt, as they might be entirely different when the 2024 MINI Cooper E, as well as the 2024 MINI Cooper SE, reaches the market. Hopefully, they may get close to 248 miles estimated range than the 186-mile estimate in the WLTP combined cycle, but you see where this is going.
The conversion in miles is made just to allow an easy way to read the metric values, but the EPA range estimate may be completely different, as the standard is different from WLTP. Usually, EPA range estimates provide lower figures for the same vehicle when compared to the values that resulted from converting the WLTP combined cycle estimates from the tests done in Europe.
The only results that matter are those obtained in real life, though, but many people rely on range estimates or fuel economy figures (for ICE cars) when looking for their next car. As a general rule of thumb, hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. Expect EVs to get a lower range than what the estimates say in poor weather conditions, and plan your trip accordingly.
The future Chinese-built electric MINI hatchback was already leaked in China, so we knew it will get a different look anyway. Now, we have a model year and launch estimate for the car, as well as a preliminary range estimate, so that’s pretty cool in itself.
Moreover, we can also see that the electric MINI might be a bit smaller than the current model. The combustion-engined model though will retain its current size while getting a thorough facelift.
