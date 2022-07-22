MINI Equips the Cooper SE With Operating Aids for People With Disabilities

MINI believes the ability to move freely by means of a car should be a guarantee for all people, regardless of their physical condition. To that aim, the British brand has introduced a new Cooper SE variant that can be driven even by people in a wheelchair.
Most vehicles can easily be adapted for people with disabilities, by adding solutions such as hand controls, pedals, and hoists. But the majority of the vehicles that are converted for the disabled are minivans or SUVs.
MINI now proves that even the small car segment can cater to the needs of people with disabilities. The new all-electric Cooper SE introduced by the company is specifically designed for people suffering from mobility impairment, so it comes standard with driving and operating aids.
"For me, diversity means allowing everyone to share in the hallmark MINI driving experience. And this applies equally to the electrified MINI, of course. Our goal at MINI is to give everyone equal access to such important innovations," says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.
The small hatchback has been equipped with a wireless ring system mounted on the car’s steering wheel to serve as the accelerator. The system can be operated through hand pressure and features a "reduced throttle characteristic" setting to be used when parking or pulling away in congested traffic.
When it comes to braking, the electric Cooper SE boasts a hand-operated lever that’s been installed on the right side, below the steering wheel, and is easily accessible at all times.
The original accelerator and brake pedals of the car have been covered to avoid accidental operation.
Owners of the converted Cooper SE can also take advantage of a special driving safety training course organized at the BMW and MINI Driving Experience center in Maisach, just outside of Munich, Germany. The course helps disabled drivers get used to hand-operated driving. Besides the regular practice for braking, lane changes, and avoidance maneuvers, the course also includes dynamic exercises for sporty driving.
Apart from the operating aids mentioned above, individuals with disabilities can choose customized solutions that best suit their needs.
The only inconvenience for disabled drivers owning an electric Cooper would be that some charging stations in Munich are not wheelchair friendly.
