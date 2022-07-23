Tesla Owner Made His New Model S Plaid Sound Like a Hellcat, the Internet Said "No"

Making a brand-new Tesla Model S Plaid sound like a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is not that hard. It requires minimum effort and makes the EV fun and a tiny bit more interesting or, better said, intriguing. Even though the specific note of the 6.2-liter eight-cylinder played by the Tesla is easily distinguishable as being fake, this owner still did it and published the results on social media. Most people weren’t happy, and the comments filled with irony kept flowing.

7 photos