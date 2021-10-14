MOKE Brand Goes All-Electric in 2022, Order Books Are Open for Electric Model

MOKE International, the brand that builds the MOKE, has announced it will switch to all-electric starting January 1st, 2022. Along with that news, the company has opened the order books for its electric MOKE, which will be built in the UK at a new state-of-the-art facility.
Those who still want to buy an ICE-powered MOKE have time until the end of 2021 to place an order for that version of the model. As MOKE International points out, customers should reach out to the Hendy Group in the UK to order one of the last MOKEs to come with an internal combustion motor.
Meanwhile, the electric MOKE will come with an EV powertrain that is claimed to allow for five round trips from Cap-Ferrat (near Nice, France) to Monaco. That adds up to a total range of 144 kilometers (89 miles), mind you. The electric MOKE is powered by a 33-kW (44 horsepower) motor, which does not have to do that much work to move the 800-kg (1762 lbs.) vehicle.
The print from 0 to 55 km/h (ca. 34 mph) is done in 4.5 seconds, which would qualify as fast enough for an open-top vehicle meant to take people to the beach or shopping. Top speed is rated at 100 km/h (62 mph), which is more than most people would need from this kind of vehicle.
MOKE offers its electric model in both right-hand-drive and LHD versions, and the three-phase AC synchronous motor only powers the rear wheels. Charging takes four hours from an EU-standard Type 2 plug. Quick charging is not available for this vehicle, and the battery capacity has not been specified, as is the case with the power of the onboard charger.
As some of you may know, the Type 2 plug can charge vehicles with anything from 3 to 50 kW. But that depends on the limitations of the internal charger and the charging station it gets plugged into. Regardless, since the manufacturer mentions AC charging, it is evident that the power of the built-in charger is not that high.
The price of an electric MOKE starts at GBP 29,195 ($40,000 at today's exchange rates) plus tax. MOKE international notes that batteries, motors, and inverters come from Tier 1 European suppliers. All have bespoke specifications per the vehicle's engineering team, which is based in the UK.
