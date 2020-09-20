The Mini Moke Makes an Eye-Popping, Limited-Edition Comeback

The Mini Moke never really went anywhere, since it remained a popular vehicle with resorts in the Caribbean, but it’s been years since it could be legally driven in its home-country, the United Kingdom. It’s making a comeback now – on its 56th anniversary, no less.
Designed by Sir Alec Issigonis and John Sheppard starting from the Austin Mini, the Mini Moke was meant for military use as a lightweight, easily transportable field vehicle. The small wheels and low ground clearance made it unsuitable for such a purpose so, in a bid to recoup some of the development costs, it was launched on the civilian market.
Once repurposed, the Mini Moke was meant as a fun vehicle, and this proves to remain the case even today, when Moke International is relaunching it as a roadworthy vehicle in the UK, after acquiring the rights to the trademark in 2015. The new, improved Mini Moke is bigger, prettier and more powerful than the original but it still retains the same chassis and overall aesthetics customers have come to love.
And the Mini Moke sure was loved in its heyday: in between no less than four James Bond appearances, it’s been favored by celebrities like supermodel Kate Moss and actress Brigitte Bardot, and been used extensively anywhere from beaches to luxury resorts. The new iteration is fit for the road, though don’t expect it to be incredibly fast or powerful.
Powered by a more environmentally-friendly 1.1-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission, the new Mini Moke has 67 bhp on tap and 93 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 68 mph (109.4 kph) and an economy figure of 34 mpg. Inside, you get a two-speaker USB radio, three-clock gauge cluster and headrests on the seat – virtually luxury features compared to the OG. Power steering and heated windscreen come to complete the list, along with upgraded brakes and suspension.
Only 56 items will be made to celebrate the 56th anniversary of the brand, with each unit starting at £20,000 (approximately $25,800) before options. Customers have 14 colorful paint finishes to choose from, and will receive a numbered plaque for the hood and Union Jack badging throughout, as fit for such a British classic.
Moke International says additional models will arrive to Europe and the U.S. in 2021.
