First Bentley Mulliner Pikes Peak Continental GT Is Done, 14 More to Follow

We are just ten days away from the start of the 2020 edition of the Race to the Clouds on August 30th. Bentley’s custom unit kind of marks the occasion as it has completed the first production example of the limited series Continental GT based on the race car that snatched a record at the 2019 Pikes Peak.
The special commemorative series has been limited to just 15 vehicles and following the completion of the first production unit the Crewe-based UK automaker has announced its intention to commence first customer deliveries to remote places such as the Americas or New Zealand in September.
Bentley’s Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner is a direct tribute to the special vehicle that achieved a new Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record in its class back in June last year with a time of 10 minutes, 18.4 seconds, 8.4 seconds better than the previous record over the 12.42-mile route up the mountain in Colorado.
Back then it was driven by none other than three-time champion, former ‘King of the Mountain’ title holder Rhys Millen, who steered the W12-powered Continental GT behemoth through 156 corners while climbing almost 5,000 feet.
Now the commemorative special series is in full production swing, packing the bespoke Radium by Mulliner exterior shade, a complete carbon fiber body kit, Acid Green brake calipers, as well as the optional mountain livery mirroring the record holding example if so wishes the future owner (35% of them did opt for the item).
The interior is finished in Alcantara with matching Radium contrast stitching and accenting details, while the carbon fiber trim is adorned with a special Pikes Peak Overlay on the passenger side – even the B&O speaker covers have a tailored Black Anodised and Radium appearance.
Bentley Mulliner’s new expansion into auto manufacturing with its new “Collections” strategy is not limited to the Pikes Peak Continental GT and also includes the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible that recently celebrated its world premiere on the trendy French Riviera in St Tropez.
