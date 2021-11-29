Russian Man Drifts Half a Car, Doesn't Look Safe

Every once in a while, I meet up with a few of my childhood buddies, and we hang around watching funny videos on Youtube. And one of our favorite types of videos implies Russian people doing silly things behind the wheel. Let's be honest, who hasn't seen at least a few dashcam fails before?
They say that anything is possible in Russia. It is the largest country in the world, after all. We're talking about a population of 144 million people, spread across one-eight of the Earth's inhabitable land. So there's bound to be outrageous content coming out regularly. But not all of the videos are recorded by dash cams. Now, I've seen people drifting anything from go-karts to motorcycles to horse-drawn carriages.
But I must say that I've never seen someone drifting half a car. Yes, that's right, this Russian fellow got ahold of what seems to be half a Lada. It's unclear at this point if he just found the contraption on the side of the road or if it used to be his vehicle. I know what you're thinking. Don't you need an RWD car to be able to go sideways? Well, generally speaking, yes. But the roads here are covered in snow, and this is no average vehicle.
Weight reduction takes on a whole new meaning here, and chances are that the whole ensemble weighs less than 900 lbs (408 kg), driver included. As you usually see in these videos, safety precautions seem to be non-existent, even though onlookers are standing close-by to the scene of the action. Still, the whole thing does look like fun, at least when going in 1st gear.
The reverse part of driving doesn't look as appealing. It only takes a few minutes for the man behind the wheel to push the engine towards its death, which means playtime is over. Remember, kids, don't try this at home!
But I must say that I've never seen someone drifting half a car. Yes, that's right, this Russian fellow got ahold of what seems to be half a Lada. It's unclear at this point if he just found the contraption on the side of the road or if it used to be his vehicle. I know what you're thinking. Don't you need an RWD car to be able to go sideways? Well, generally speaking, yes. But the roads here are covered in snow, and this is no average vehicle.
Weight reduction takes on a whole new meaning here, and chances are that the whole ensemble weighs less than 900 lbs (408 kg), driver included. As you usually see in these videos, safety precautions seem to be non-existent, even though onlookers are standing close-by to the scene of the action. Still, the whole thing does look like fun, at least when going in 1st gear.
The reverse part of driving doesn't look as appealing. It only takes a few minutes for the man behind the wheel to push the engine towards its death, which means playtime is over. Remember, kids, don't try this at home!