Iconic Moke Californian Returns to the U.S. After 40 Years, Is Electric and Highway-Legal

Moke International returns to the United States with a zero-emissions version of the original Mini Moke, 40 years after the original was last sold in America.
The Mini Moke was undoubtedly an icon of the ‘60s, driven by the likes of Brigitte Bardot, The Beatles, and The Beach Boys, to name just a few examples. Although originally conceived as a lightweight military vehicle, it quickly became a favorite among the general consumer, being produced in multiple variants. One of them was the Moke Californian, which turned out to be a hit among fashion-conscious crowds, especially in sun-drenched locations, where it became the ultimate beach shuttle, thanks to its open-top design. Moke Californian's production in America ceased in 1982.
Now, 40 years after the last Moke was sold in the U.S., Moke International is back with an electric version of the iconic four-wheeler, designed specifically for the American market. It is based on the electric Moke that recently went on sale in Europe, only this version of it differs in name, being a tribute to the 1977 Moke Californian.
As boasted by the carmaker, this is the first time a “genuine version of the original Mini Moke has gone on sale in the U.S. in more than four decades and the first time a highway-legal version of the original Mini Moke has been available in America.”
The new, upgraded vehicle is still more about looks rather than performance specs. Packing a 44-hp (44.6-ps) electric motor and weighing less than 800 kg (1,763 lb), the rear-wheel-drive electric Moke Californian can hit a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph) and needs 4.3 seconds to get from 0 to 34 mph (0 to 55 kph). Moke’s beach accessory on wheels requires four hours to fully charge via a Type 1 port and offers 80 miles (128 km) of range per charge.
Moke International says that further details about the car and its pricing will be revealed in the coming weeks.
