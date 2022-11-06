Freddie Mercury's Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Exceeds Expectations, Sells for Over $300k

A 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow that used to belong to Queen’s Freddie Mercury was offered up for auction for a good cause. And the vintage Rolls exceeded expectations, selling for over $300k.
The 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow was most recently in Ukrainian celebrity Andriy Danylko’s (Verka Serduchka) hands, who parted ways with the vintage beauty for a good cause. All the proceeds from the auction were to go to the Superhuman Center, a medical program and charity that offers support and medical treatment to the victims of the war in Ukraine.
According to its official Instagram account, the Superhuman Center notes that Danylko initially purchased the vehicle to hand it over to a museum, but then the war started. So, Andriy decided to auction it off for a good cause.
The Rolls-Royce went under the hammer on Saturday, November 5, during RM Sotheby’s London event. The listing came with no reserve, but the page offered an estimate between £20,000 and £30,000, equivalent to $22,755 to $34,132. But the vehicle went way over that threshold, selling for £286,250 ($325,681 at today's exchange rate or 11 million in Ukrainian hryvnia).
Freddy Mercury bought the Silver Shadow in 1979 and it’s believed to be the first one he owned from the British luxury car manufacturer. Although the Queen lead singer never got a full driving license, this one used to be his top choice when he was chauffeured around, keeping it until his death in 1991. After that, ownership passed to his sister, who sold it in 2003.
The Rolls-Royce is in excellent condition, and the listing noted the "car has been kept in storage for an extended period of time" and that it "would benefit from mechanical inspection prior to being driven." It comes with a 6,750 cc V8 engine, Silver Chalice factory paint with a blue interior, and a little over 62,000 miles (99,800 km) on the clock.
