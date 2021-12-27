Christmas Surprise: Five Times Cancer Survivor Grandma Gets Her Dream Rolls-Royce

Christmas is a time for family and sharing, and for an elderly Grandma in Florida, this holiday season was extra-special. After fighting and beating cancer five times, her children decided to make her longtime dream come true this Christmas - a 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II.
According to Jason Cleveland, the elderly’s son, her mother made an unusual request during the 1970s gas crisis in New York, parked at a gas station. Perhaps saying it as a joke, she asked her son to get her a Rolls-Royce if and when he ever gets rich and famous.
Little did she know that Cleveland and her siblings would take her request seriously and present it as a Christmas gift, decades lates. The siblings bought and restored a 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II for their mother, who beat cancer five times.
The siblings didn’t just park the car in the driveway and offer the keys. Instead, they cleverly surprised her by pretending to have a photoshoot near the Ocala Christmas tree before handing over the keys.
Susan Cleveland, a proud mother, was shocked and surprised at the same time, and confessed the classic car was never on her bucket list. The joke turned reality was ,however, something dear to her.
She added that she never expected her family to make this dream come true and that it was an overwhelming experience.
The surprise was an entire family effort, and everyone in the family chipped in to make it a success, from waxing the car to putting her nickname “SUEZQ” on the license plate.
Cleveland’s daughter, Shari Pruitt, recalls looking at the same 1979 classic Rolls-Royce years ago that her parents couldn't afford.
“So we’ve given her exactly what she wanted and as many ways as she’s fought health-wise. There are no words,” said Pruitt.
When asked if she's ready to drive her new Rolls-Royce, she promised to, when ready.What started as a joke turned into a Christmas miracle for this family.
