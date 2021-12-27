70-Mile Buick GNX Is an Almost Literal Piece of Bvlgari Jewelry, Probably Expensive, Too

It’s not long now until 2022 kicks off, and for car collectors the beginning of a new year always means one thing: major car auctions are to be held, and incredible vehicles are to come under the spotlight, changing hands in some cases for the first time in years.
For lovers of boxy-shaped pieces of American engineering prowess, few cars are as coveted as the Buick GNX, the Grand National Experimental that put an end to the second generation of the Regal.
Put together with the help of the guys over at ASC McLaren, a crew used to assemble hardware for IndyCar racing, the GNX was made in limited numbers, just 547 of them, and these two elements make the model a very valuable one in the eyes of car collectors.
The Barrett-Jackson auction to be held in January in Scottsdale, Arizona, has at least one of these GNXs (that we know of) on the list: this one here, an almost literal piece of jewelry with extremely few miles on it.
The car you’re looking at now started life like all others of its breed, not knowing it would become a true collectible. It exchanged hands several times, until in 2007 it was purchased by jewelry magnate and car collector Nicola Bulgari, the grandson of the man who started the brand we now spell Bvlgari.
The man held on to it for just two years, during which time the car was on display at the Le May Automobile Museum in Tacoma, Washington. In 2009, the car was sold to “a drag racer and fellow Buick collector,” who is now selling it after having kept it in climate-controlled condition somewhere in Arizona.
The car is all original, of course, and comes with an odometer that shows just 70 miles (113 km) of use. We’re not told how much the owner expects to fetch for it, but it is going with no reserve and probably the final tally will be a hell of a lot more than the $30,000 (almost $70,000 adjusted for inflation) MSRP of 1987.
