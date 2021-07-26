Vintage Rolls-Royce Cullinan Was the Virtual Way of Road-Tripping Back in 1979

1979 was notable for a few things. Such as the “Dukes of Hazard” debut on CBS, the first revealing photos of Jupiter’s rings (by the Voyager 1 space probe), the Happy Meal introduction by McDonald’s, or the launch of Michael Jackson’s breakthrough album “Off the Wall.” And other such pop culture stats. But it wasn’t the year when Rolls-Royce was selling the Cullinan SUV.
At least, not in the real world. Back then, automotive aficionados with a knack for luxury cruising across any type of terrain didn’t have the incredible range of choice they face today. In Europe, they went for a Range Rover and in America for a Jeep Wagoneer, for example. After all, the ubiquitous G-Wagen was only making its debut at the time, and Mercedes-Benz wasn’t (yet) thinking about turning the G-Class into an AMG and Maybach “luxobarge.”
But there’s one virtual artist, the pixel master behind the m99dxb account on social media, that decided to refocus from the Middle East dwelling CGI incarnations of the Y61 Nissan Patrol or the Toyota Land Cruiser J300 to something a bit more vintage. It’s still based on a contemporary vehicle, but this time around it’s something with Old Continent DNA. Yes, it’s not that hard to recognize the first-ever Rolls-Royce SUV, the Cullinan, under the virtual makeup.
So, the full-sized ute that was born just a few years ago makes a trip back to the days when Sony was just introducing its once-famous Walkman. And it’s not doing it without a little preparation, since the sleek lines of 2021 would be a little out of place some four decades ago. But not by much, as evidenced by the light modifications performed by the virtual artist.
We notice the more imposing radiator grille and Spirit of Ecstasy assembly, the LED-free dual headlights, the yellow-light fog projectors, as well as the classic set of wheels. Better yet, we think this interpretation of the Cullinan will bode well not just for classic car aficionados, but also for off-road enthusiasts. After all, those body claddings almost make us think the Cullinan could be ready for a little rock-crawling. Almost...
But it might just be virtually enough for some hypothetical journeys to the owner’s hunting/fishing estate or the remote and exotic five-star-plus intimate resort for movie stars and others alike!
But there’s one virtual artist, the pixel master behind the m99dxb account on social media, that decided to refocus from the Middle East dwelling CGI incarnations of the Y61 Nissan Patrol or the Toyota Land Cruiser J300 to something a bit more vintage. It’s still based on a contemporary vehicle, but this time around it’s something with Old Continent DNA. Yes, it’s not that hard to recognize the first-ever Rolls-Royce SUV, the Cullinan, under the virtual makeup.
So, the full-sized ute that was born just a few years ago makes a trip back to the days when Sony was just introducing its once-famous Walkman. And it’s not doing it without a little preparation, since the sleek lines of 2021 would be a little out of place some four decades ago. But not by much, as evidenced by the light modifications performed by the virtual artist.
We notice the more imposing radiator grille and Spirit of Ecstasy assembly, the LED-free dual headlights, the yellow-light fog projectors, as well as the classic set of wheels. Better yet, we think this interpretation of the Cullinan will bode well not just for classic car aficionados, but also for off-road enthusiasts. After all, those body claddings almost make us think the Cullinan could be ready for a little rock-crawling. Almost...
But it might just be virtually enough for some hypothetical journeys to the owner’s hunting/fishing estate or the remote and exotic five-star-plus intimate resort for movie stars and others alike!