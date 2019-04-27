Mitsubishi Triton Could Arrive In the United States In 2024 With Nissan Platform

Refreshed last fall for the 2019 model year, the L200 is a mid-size pickup that Mitsubishi sells in 150 countries. Except for the United States, and that’s a bit of a shame considering how successful the Triton is everywhere else in the world.
Also known as the Ram 1200 in the Middle East and Fullback when badge-engineered by Fiat, the Mitsubishi hasn’t reached full potential. The automaker from Shiba, Tokyo wants to re-enter the mid-size market in the United States with the next generation of the Triton, but on the downside, it’ll be a slow burn for Mitsubishi.
Similar to Subaru, the Japanese automaker doesn’t have too many yen to invest in research & development. But following the acquisition by Nissan, there’s no denying the synergies of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will help the once-struggling automaker.
Speaking to Wards Auto, Mark Chaffin “would like to have (a pickup)” in North America. According to the chief operating officer, the most requested model at Mitsubishi dealer meetings in the United States is – no surprises here – a pickup. The last time Mitsubishi had one in the United States was in 2009, called Raider and based on the Chrysler ND platform of the Dodge Dakota.
For the next-generation Triton, the platform will be shared with the Frontier. Nissan is expected to introduce the newcomer no sooner than 2020, and as expected, the underpinnings are a little different from the Navara that’s commercialized in Europe. The Frontier hasn’t been redesigned since 2004, hence the affordability of the mid-size pickup truck ($19,090 excluding destination charge).
Even though sales of mid-size pickups are gaining traction in the United States, the 2019 Ranger hasn’t flown off the dealer lots in the first quarter of 2019. The Frontier, Colorado, and Tacoma outsold the EcoBoost-engined workhorse, which uses more fuel than the EPA ratings.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a different approach to the mid-size pickup segment. Even though the Dakota has been confirmed to come back, other products are higher on the priorities list. For instance, Ram prepares to roll out the Rebel TR and Rebel TRX to take on the likes of the Silverado 1500 Trail Boss and F-150 Raptor.
