Ferrari SF90 Rocks France, Nails One Seriously Out-of-the-Ordinary Parking Spot

Considering how many accidents involving the Ferrari SF90 we’ve covered these past few months, we could call it the Mustang of supercars. Case in point, another one was recently involved in a crash, and it’s not a pretty picture.
According to supercar.fails, which shared two images of the aftermath on social media one day ago, the Italian exotic machine was crashed somewhere in France. They didn’t say how that happened, but we suspect speed might have been involved, maybe with a double dose of the enthusiasm pill.
When it got its pictures taken, it was partially stranded on top of a boulder. Almost the entire face was badly bruised as a result, including the bumper, and front hood. On its way to rock-climbing, it scraped the rear right quarter panel and wheel against another one. The impact was so violent that some airbags were deployed.
Unless the insurance has it covered, the owner is looking at a hefty repair bill. Then again, that’s expected from a vehicle that starts at over half a million dollars. Besides a new face, the supercar needs a partial respray too, and some mechanical components replaced altogether subsequent to a thorough inspection, as it is obvious that things such as the suspension, brakes, and other parts were affected during the impact.
On a more positive side, we reckon that the driver, and probably the passenger, walked away unscathed from this accident that could have ended badly for everyone. And it is perhaps safe to assume that if it was the driver’s fault, then they will think twice in the future before abusing the throttle on what seems to be a very narrow road that could’ve been wet too by the looks of it.
So, what do you think happened in the moments before the crash? Hit the comments section down below and let us know.
When it got its pictures taken, it was partially stranded on top of a boulder. Almost the entire face was badly bruised as a result, including the bumper, and front hood. On its way to rock-climbing, it scraped the rear right quarter panel and wheel against another one. The impact was so violent that some airbags were deployed.
Unless the insurance has it covered, the owner is looking at a hefty repair bill. Then again, that’s expected from a vehicle that starts at over half a million dollars. Besides a new face, the supercar needs a partial respray too, and some mechanical components replaced altogether subsequent to a thorough inspection, as it is obvious that things such as the suspension, brakes, and other parts were affected during the impact.
On a more positive side, we reckon that the driver, and probably the passenger, walked away unscathed from this accident that could have ended badly for everyone. And it is perhaps safe to assume that if it was the driver’s fault, then they will think twice in the future before abusing the throttle on what seems to be a very narrow road that could’ve been wet too by the looks of it.
So, what do you think happened in the moments before the crash? Hit the comments section down below and let us know.