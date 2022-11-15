Crashed Ferrari SF90 PHEV Supercar Deserves Some TLC, Looks Very Pricey To Resurrect

People keep crashing the Ferrari SF90 like it’s nothing. We’ve covered several incidents involving the Prancing Horse’s plug-in hybrid model, and the latest to have caught our eye came from Germany.
According to supercar.fails, quoting _david_mihajlovic_ on the same social media network, this one has had its pictures taken in Germany’s Bochum region, located west of Dortmund. They haven’t said when it was crashed, but scrolling through the comments we found out that it supposedly happened a few weeks ago.
This is where the written information ends, but they do say that a picture is worth a thousand words, so we have 3,000 of them to work with. Extensive damages can be seen on the front left corner, where a good chunk of the bumper is missing. The left headlight is nowhere in sight either, and the front hood and quarter panel have tape joining them together.
Some plastic foil protects the interior from the elements, as the left window appears to have been smashed in the impact that we know nothing about. It apparently hit the curb with the left rear wheel too, before coming to a full stop, hence the unnatural angle. The right part does not seem to have been affected, but then again, it is not completely visible in the images shared online.
In all likelihood, unless we’re missing something, this Ferrari SF90 is not a write-off. Thus, it can be brought back to its initial shine without many headaches by an authorized shop, with mechanics who know their way around something that bears the logos of the Prancing Horse. Besides the visual elements, it needs some mechanical repairs too, and only then it will be able to prove its worth again in all sorts of scenarios. Still, we’d suggest to the driver to go easy on the brave pill next time, if it was their fault.
This is where the written information ends, but they do say that a picture is worth a thousand words, so we have 3,000 of them to work with. Extensive damages can be seen on the front left corner, where a good chunk of the bumper is missing. The left headlight is nowhere in sight either, and the front hood and quarter panel have tape joining them together.
Some plastic foil protects the interior from the elements, as the left window appears to have been smashed in the impact that we know nothing about. It apparently hit the curb with the left rear wheel too, before coming to a full stop, hence the unnatural angle. The right part does not seem to have been affected, but then again, it is not completely visible in the images shared online.
In all likelihood, unless we’re missing something, this Ferrari SF90 is not a write-off. Thus, it can be brought back to its initial shine without many headaches by an authorized shop, with mechanics who know their way around something that bears the logos of the Prancing Horse. Besides the visual elements, it needs some mechanical repairs too, and only then it will be able to prove its worth again in all sorts of scenarios. Still, we’d suggest to the driver to go easy on the brave pill next time, if it was their fault.