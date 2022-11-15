Skullivan Is a ProMaster Van Turned Pet-Friendly Mobile Home With a Murphy Bed

Jess and Shawn have been on the road for more than a year, and they couldn’t love it more. They travel full-time with their pets in a converted ProMaster, inspiring other people to go out and get a proper taste of the van life experience.
Jess and Shawn found a way to combine their passion for rock climbing and their love for traveling. Their solution was to get a tiny home on wheels that would offer the freedom that they needed. But since an actual tiny house has to be towed around, they found that converting a van into a mobile habitat was a better option for them.
So they converted a 2019 ProMaster 3500 into their ideal home on wheels, which they named Skullivan. It’s big enough for them, their two dogs, and their cat. They also added some elements to make the build pet-friendly, such as puppy bowls that can be folded away to maximize space.
The two designed a bathroom that was large enough to include a litter box. Of course, that’s not all. The bathroom, which is positioned at the front of the van, has a shower and a DIY composting toilet, as well as tons of storage space.
Skullivan boasts a clever layout, allowing this lovely couple to travel in comfort. The living space is separated via a wooden wall that features a door. This way, they don’t have to actually get out of the van to access the cockpit area.
This tiny home on wheels also includes a beautiful kitchen that has all the necessities. It comes with a live-edge countertop that allows them to prep their meals, a three-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a sink, and a chest-style fridge/freezer hidden inside a pull-out drawer. Speaking of drawers, the kitchen does have enough storage for the cookware.
Across this area is a full-size closet. That’s where Jess and Shawn keep their clothes and other items. At the rear of the van, you can spot the living room, which has two benches with built-in storage and a table. What’s interesting is that the living room can be converted into a bedroom because it comes with a Murphy bed.
Recently, the couple offered a full tour of Skullivan to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the video attached below to find out more about them and their converted ProMaster van.
