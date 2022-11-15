autoevolution
Meet Sunny, a 2002 Ford Econoline Turned Into a Cozy Camper Van

Even the smallest camper van can become a little sanctuary that offers you exactly what you need. This converted 2002 Ford Econoline is a compact camper, but it allows Colleen and Jimmy to get a proper taste of the van life and explore all sorts of new places together with their little fur baby named Goose.
The interior of their camper van, which was named Sunny, reflects the owners’ personality. The walls of the camper are covered with postcards and photos from their travels. Plus, every little space is filled with natural elements that add to the cozy vibe of this little home on wheels.

The kitchen has a generous countertop that allows them to store flowers, rocks, wooden decorations, and all sorts of unique items that they collected as memories of their adventures. But the kitchen combines coziness with functionality. There’s a sink, a small refrigerator, and a two-burner propane cooktop.

This area, although compact, features plenty of storage space provided by drawers, shelves, and cabinets. Above the cockpit area, you’ll also spot a nice storage area for books. They even have room to keep the enclosure of their pet tarantula up there.

Next to the kitchen is a small living room, which includes a bench with built-in storage, an area designed for Goose, and several drawers that they use to store away their clothes, photography equipment, and other stuff that doesn’t really have a place in this mobile habitat.

At the rear is the bedroom, which has a bed that allows them to sleep in comfort. There’s also a little bit of storage space and a heater that keeps the place warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. What’s nice is that they can open the rear doors and also enjoy the breeze right from the comfort of their bed. Below, they have a large drawer that can be accessed from the outside. That’s where they store the bigger items.

Recently, Sunny was featured on the Tiny Home Tours YouTube channel. You can find out more about this amazing couple and their converted 2002 Ford Econoline in the clip down below.

