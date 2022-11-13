This Ram Promaster 136 High Roof Got Converted Into a Luxurious Off-Grid Campervan

Van life folks get ready to meet a cool campervan conversion packed with everything you need for traveling. It comes with a luxurious interior design and is off-grid ready.
This van conversion is called “The Joyride” and is a Ram Promaster 136 high roof. The exterior got a CRL awning window, which can be opened even when the weather outside is not so friendly. The roof got treated with a cedar deck and 175-watt solar panels mounted on top of an Orion roof rack.
The interior design was finished with waterproof vinyl flooring and a light plywood ceiling on which a few LED spots were installed. The builder used 3M Thinsulate Insulation on this build to make sure that the temperature inside is not influenced too much by the weather outside.
Since we are talking about traveling, a kitchenette was truly necessary. It got a portable cooktop, a Dometic 80L fridge and freezer combo, a small size sink, two upper cabinets, and two kitchen cabinets with a few drawers. The swivel driver and passenger seats are a perfect match for the Lagun dinette table that got attached to the kitchen cabinets. An extra seating spot was also added, which is a small bench seat that hides a cassette toilet. There are two 6-gallon (23-liter) fresh and grey water containers hidden in the cabinets.
The sleeping area hosts a 75-inch (190cm) long and 53-inch (135cm) wide bed. There are two extra upper cabinets that could be used as clothes storage. A padded footboard was also added on the end side of the bed. Moreover, the bed is ventilated to ensure perfect conditions for sleeping.
Besides the solar panel system, there are other off-grid amenities, such as a 2,000W inverter, 200Ah lithium batteries, and a 300W alternator.
This van conversion was made possible by Ready Set Van. The price of this build starts at $38,000, which doesn't include the van itself, but only the conversion. The good news is it can be fully customized to your desires.
