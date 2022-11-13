Young Lace's Two-Tone Rolls-Royce Dawn Gets a Wrap, It Still Comes With a Lot of Orange

Rapper Young Lace, the founder of the Money to Blow Music Group, is a self-described Rolls-Royce fan and owns several models from the brand. Now his two-tone orange and white Rolls-Royce Dawn just got a new wrap, while still maintaining its orange identity.
Rapper and songwriter Young Lace, whose real name is Jermaine Jarrett, is also a very big fan of Rolls-Royce. With a simple look at his Instagram account, you will see that he owns several models from the British luxury car manufacturer. In one of them, he even shared that he has owned every model they put out since 2004.
Now, one of his rides, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, just underwent some recent modifications. He took it over to Expert Car Wrap & Customization, based in Houston, Texas, for a new exterior.
Prior to the changes, the luxury convertible had a two-tone white and orange exterior. After the upgrades, the Dawn looks more cohesive maintaining a pearl white exterior thanks to a Inozetek wrap, with the grille remaining orange. The cabin didn't receive any upgrades and still maintains the same orange upholstery.
The vehicle has also been previously fitted with white aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The logo of the wheel-making company also comes in orange. But now that the car lost its upper orange side, some wheels in that shade would’ve completed the look even better. Maybe that will be coming in the future.
Lace has been fitting his cars with wheels from Forgiato for years, including his first Rolls-Royce, a Drophead Phantom. That one came with a silver exterior and "fully iced-out wheels." The same treatment was applied to both his Phantom and Phantom Drophead, and it was the result of his longtime collaboration with Big Ash (aka 713ab on social media).
Besides the Dawn, Phantom, and Drophead Phantom, Young Lace also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan, but those ones escaped the orangemania. Instead, he went for a classy white exterior for both of them.
