Mr. Organik's Rolls-Royce Dawn Is Like No Other, With Colorful Wrap and Forgiatos

Rolls-Royce is all about luxury, elegance, and style, all coming packed up with powerful performance. So, people usually buy them because of that and the message they send. Rarely do you see someone over-customize a Rolls-Royce because there’s no need to. But Mr. Organik is not like the rest.
In a new set of pictures on his Instagram account, Mr. Organik revealed his new, colorful ride. Organik, whose real name is Jarvis Rivers, has many talents, as he’s a rapper, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and fitness enthusiast. As of 2022, he has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Which allows him to live the good life.
The ride in question is a Rolls-Royce Dawn which is like no other. We’re saying that because you rarely see such a colorful wrap on an elegant luxurious convertible like the Dawn.
Mr. Organik wanted to bring his passion for Spawn, the fictional superhero/ antihero from the comic book with the same title, to life, and he did it. He collaborated with Reflectionz Detail & Customs for the wrap, later fitting the with red Forgiato wheels. The rapper posed proudly next to the convertible in a matching red outfit.
There is no indication though, that there’s any change carried out under the hood. The convertible comes with Rolls-Royce's 6.6-liter V12 engine, sending 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a torque of 605 lb-ft (820 ps) to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Based on these figures, the Dawn can hit 62 mph (0-100 kph) from a standstill in 5 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
The Dawn isn’t Mr. Organik’s only highly customized vehicle. In the past, he applied the same treatment to his Lamborghini Urus, which now boasts a yellow-red minotaur theme. While that SUV has seen different wraps over time, for the Dawn, it is definitely a love-it-or-hate-it scenario. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
