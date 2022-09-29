Stunna Gambino's "Everyday Struggles" Don't Include a Two-Tone Pink Rolls-Royce Dawn

A pink Rolls-Royce might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly starts a conversation. And Stunna Gambino’s “Everyday Struggles” don’t seem to include a car, because he had a two-tone, pink and light cream Rolls-Royce Dawn at his disposal.
Rapper Stunna Gambino, who will celebrate his 21st birthday in early October, shows that, despite the fact that he’s quite young, he has great taste in cars. Similar to other rappers, his social media shows him posing with several powerful and expensive models.
Stunna Gambino, whose latest song is called "Everyday Struggles," seems to have found the recipe to avoid just that. Because, if you take a look at his Instagram page, he is always surrounded by luxury things. In the past, he posed with a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a Tesla Model X. It’s unclear whether he owns or rents them, but one thing is clear, he does have a liking for the finer things.
In one of his latest posts, the rapper shows up with a Rolls-Royce Dawn with quite a unique color scheme. The luxury convertible comes with a pink and light beige two-tone exterior and a beige interior. And it's not a combo you see every day on a Rolls-Royce.
The convertible is the successor of the Phantom Drophead Coupe lineup, introduced in 2015. It’s powered by the luxury brand's 6.6-liter V12 engine, putting out 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a torque of 605 lb-ft (820 ps), sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Dawn looks impressive and is also fast. It can sprint to 62 mph (0-100 kph) from a standstill in 5 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
We don't know whether he owns the Rolls-Royce Dawn or rented it. But for a young person whose net worth is estimated at around $750,000 as of 2022, it wouldn't be surprising to splash over $300k on a Rolls-Royce Dawn just for the sake of it.
