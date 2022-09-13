Chris Eubank Runs Over His Designer Bag While Parking His Rolls-Royce

Former professional boxer Chris Eubank was out in West London, UK, enjoying a drive in his black Rolls-Royce convertible. But, as he was meant to park it, the former boxer ran over his designer bag not just once, but twice.
Chris Eubank was seen out in London on Sunday, September 11, driving in his luxury convertible. It looked like the former professional boxer didn’t have a care in the world, but he did encounter a minor step back. As he was ready to park his Rolls-Royce, the former two-time world boxing champion ran over his bag. While attempting to free it from under the wheels of his car, he made matters worse as he ran it over a second time.
Luckily, there was a pedestrian nearby that was willing to help him out. The man got on the ground on all fours and used Eubank’s famous cane trying to retrieve the back from under the luxury behemoth. It took a bit of reaching under the vehicle to get it, but he finally made it.
The former boxer got out of his car and thanked the man, who handed him over the tattered bag before going on his way.
When it comes to Eubank’s ride, it was a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. The 56-year-old retired athlete has had this vehicle for a few years, and he is usually seen getting behind the wheel.
A predecessor to the Rolls-Royce Dawn line, the Phantom Drophead Coupe was produced between 2007 and 2016. The luxury convertible with suicide doors was put in motion by the brand's 6.75-liter V12, available with a six-speed or eight-speed automatic transmission. The power mill delivered 453 horsepower (460 ps) and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) to the rear wheels. It can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). And it fits Chris Eubank's style perfectly.
