Mark Wahlberg’s Sleek, Two-Tone Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Is a Baller Car

More on this:

1 Mark Wahlberg’s $87.5M Mega-Mansion Is Ready for the Next Rich Gentleman (and His Cars)

2 This Is How Hyundai Awoke the "Beast" in Mark Wahlberg's Tucson From "Uncharted"

3 Aston Martin Vantage Breaks Through Walls in Mark Wahlberg’s Infinite Trailer

4 The MINIs of the 2003 Italian Job Movie Were the World’s First Electric MINIs

5 Charlize Theron Didn’t Puke Doing Car Stunts on The Italian Job, Wahlberg Did