Mark Wahlberg’s Sleek, Two-Tone Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Is a Baller Car

From pictures in private jets to flaunting the new wheels on his two-tone Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, Mark Wahlberg doesn’t shy away from flaunting the lavish lifestyle he worked so hard for.
As of June 2022, Mark Wahlberg can pride himself with a $300 million net worth. Besides acting, the actor, formerly known as Marky Mark, is also an entrepreneur, operating eight businesses.
One of his businesses is entertainment-related, a film and TV production company called Closest to the Hole. He also has a water company, Aquahydrate, a nutrition business, Performance Inspired, a gym chain called F45, and a clothing brand, Municipal.
Besides all this, Wahlberg had also entered the automobile industry, owning five Chevrolet car dealerships at the time of publication, the latest added in the summer of 2021.
With all of these, Mark Wahlberg surely is a baller, so he needs a car that celebrates and emphasizes his hard hustle. And he has it: a sleek, two-tone black and white Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead.
The 51-year-old shared a short video on his Instagram account, showing the convertible's new, white aftermarket wheels. He worked with Forgiato, and called them “the best wheels in the game.” In the caption, he also tagged the brand, adding that “we might have to start getting these wheels into Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet.” As he films the luxurious convertible, you also hear him say that that’s “the money shot,” and it truly is.
Although the Phantom Drophead Coupe is no longer part of the Rolls-Royce lineup (the convertible models continued with the luxury brand’s Dawn), it doesn't mean the two-door convertible is less powerful or luxurious. It’s powered by a 6.75-liter naturally aspirated V12, which, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, sends 453 horsepower (460 ps) and 351 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels.
The Phantom Drophead can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 5.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 149 mph (240 kph).
It’s a ride fit for a baller, and given all of Mark’s successful businesses, he is definitely that.
