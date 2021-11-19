2 Opel’s New Top Model Is Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat: Behind the Scenes

Karl Lagerfeld’s Barely-Driven Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Goes Under the Hammer

Genius fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld had an approximate fortune of $270 million when he died in 2019 at the age of 85. Now Sotheby's is to auction over 1,000 items from his personal collection, including a barely driven Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead. 6 photos



According to Sotheby’s senior director and head of the sale, Pierre Mothes, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead was Karl's favorite, despite the fact that he didn’t drive it. The metallic Phantom is one of the three Rolls-Royce models put for auction and the most expensive item. Sotheby's is hoping the car will fetch between $394,000 and $450,000.



Mothes explained: “It was his favorite vehicle, especially during spring and summer. He loved it as an open car.” As he lived in Cologne, Paris, and Monaco, we can only guess where he used it the most.



However, Lagerfeld admitted he didn’t drive much, because, back in the day, he had been involved in crashes: “It was in a Jag and a Mercedes. I fell asleep twice. I was not a good driver,” he explained in an interview with 'The Cut' back in 2012. But he did appreciate them: “I love beautiful cars — I like them as objects.”



The famous fashion designer had a close relationship with the luxury car brand and even had a photography exhibition with Rolls-Royce in 2012, featuring his Phantom Drophead. You can see the pictures in the gallery.



