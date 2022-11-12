Infiniti QX70 Comes Back From the Dead to Haunt Your Dreams With Brash CGI Makeover

Ever looked at the Infiniti QX70 thinking it needs a much bolder stance, with a donk-ish like vibe? Well, regardless of your answer, here’s one that is bound to make you question the sanity of its owner.
However, it doesn’t have anyone’s name written in the papers for the simple fact that it’s not real. It came to life using countless mouse clicks, and it is the work of 412donklife on Instagram, who has given us numerous such digital creations.
One thing that makes it stand out like a sore thumb is the matte orange finish. The lively hue adorns all body panels, from bumper to bumper, and instead of the usual chrome trim, this one has gold accents. Blacked-out lighting units at both ends are part of the virtual makeover, and so are the privacy windows and a few other bits and bobs.
One thing that cannot be ignored though is the wheel set. It measures no less than 30 inches in diameter, and on these alloys, the horseless carriage looks are present. They have a very special design with eight spokes, sport a gold and red finish, and they were wrapped in ultra-thin tires in order to fit under the arches. With this modification, any car would be too bouncy for its own good, and would have a ridiculous turning radius.
If you look at the front fenders, you will see the ‘3.7’ logos, which tell us that we are looking at the 3.7-liter V6 version of the Infiniti QX70. This one came with 325 hp (330 ps / 242 kW) and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque straight from the factory, and it was joined by a 303 hp (307 ps / 226 kW) 3.5-liter V6, a 390 hp (395 ps / 291 kW) 5.0-liter V8, and a 240 hp (243 ps / 179 kW) 3.0-liter diesel throughout its life cycle.
