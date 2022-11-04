BMW iX SUVs Electrify the Hi-Riser Scene With Forgiato 26s - Don't Faint, it's CGI!

While all BMW fan eyes are still ogling the latest up-to-735-hp XM Label Red and angular 453-hp M2 goodies, some people have embraced the Bavarian EV revolution in the most noncasual way possible.
Ever since it appeared as the Vision iNext concept in 2018 at the Paris Motor Show and then in production form exactly two years ago, the BMW iX mid-size luxury crossover SUV has been incessantly splitting opinions about its quirky design. The technical credentials, which include a dual-motor and eAWD configuration, not so much. Probably simply because of the massive 105 kWh battery pack, up to 630 km (391 miles) WLTP range, and no less than 610 hp when optioned as an M60 version.
But the styling sure helps this EV stand out in a crowd, even if that could be the wrong one. Anyway, some people might want to make sure they will be above any concern that their iX may pass by unnoticed. So, here is the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) potentially lending them a helping hand by showing some artsy Hi-riser love for the Bavarian EV.
While diehard BMW enthusiasts might start running amuck crying their outrage at this point, bear with us. You see, when equipped like this – with 26-inch (or larger, as the hashtags mention 28s and 30s, as well) Forgiato deep-dish forged aftermarket wheels, blacked-out bits and pieces, plus even a ritzy purple hue instead of the initial electric blue, there would be no more polemics around the iX.
And this would simply be because, if real, everyone would be quite busy collecting their jaws off the floor. Luckily – or sadly, it all depends on your POV – no BMW iXs were harmed during the making of these digital EV crossover SUVs!
But the styling sure helps this EV stand out in a crowd, even if that could be the wrong one. Anyway, some people might want to make sure they will be above any concern that their iX may pass by unnoticed. So, here is the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) potentially lending them a helping hand by showing some artsy Hi-riser love for the Bavarian EV.
While diehard BMW enthusiasts might start running amuck crying their outrage at this point, bear with us. You see, when equipped like this – with 26-inch (or larger, as the hashtags mention 28s and 30s, as well) Forgiato deep-dish forged aftermarket wheels, blacked-out bits and pieces, plus even a ritzy purple hue instead of the initial electric blue, there would be no more polemics around the iX.
And this would simply be because, if real, everyone would be quite busy collecting their jaws off the floor. Luckily – or sadly, it all depends on your POV – no BMW iXs were harmed during the making of these digital EV crossover SUVs!