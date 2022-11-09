2 Chainz’s The General Lee-Inspired 1972 Challenger Now Sits on Custom Forgiato Wheels

Rapper 2 Chainz has just taken one of his cars, a 1972 Dodge Challenger convertible, out for some new updates, and it now sports a Satin Black exterior with matching aftermarket wheels from Forgiato.
2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, is one of the best-known rappers in the industry, with a career of over two decades. His time in the spotlight has given him an appreciation for luxury things, and his net worth of approximately $12 million allows him to indulge in different hobbies. Like buying and customizing cars.
His taste in cars is incredibly varied, ranging from Rolls-Royces to a Tesla, Rhino GTX, or even several classics. Although all of them would deserve the spotlight, we'll be talking about one from the latter category, namely a 1972 Dodge Challenger convertible.
The rapper just took his convertible to Big Ash (@713ab on social media) for some upgrades and the result is a sleek, powerful car. According to the description on the picture Big Ash shared on social media, the convertible now sports a Satin Black exterior, with Gloss Black trims and orange accents. It received a Ceramic Executive Privacy from DUB IR Luxury Window Tint and, of course, brand-new 'shoes.'
The 1972 Challenger now sits on top of a two-tone "staggered" set of Dieci ECL wheels from Forgiato, which were customized for the rapper in collaboration with Lynn from Lynn’s Garage.
According to the latter, 2 Chainz is planning to match his convertible with his dad’s truck, although he didn’t share a look at that one yet. However, the rapper seemed thrilled with the result, as he hopped in Lynn’s comments to say that he approves of the result, writing “Das hard playa.”
The design for the rapper's car seems to be inspired by General Lee, which is a 1969 Dodge Charger with black accents from the television series The Dukes of Hazzard. That one came with an orange and black color scheme, with the number "01" on the side, but 2 Chainz went for a black one with orange accents and a "02" on the door, probably a hint to his stage name. And it did come off pretty cool.
