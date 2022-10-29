Drop-Top Dodge Charger Widebody Is the 392 R/T Scat Pack No One Saw Coming

Right now, one of the thresholds we must pass is related to the coming of a fitting end for the fall season and the start of the frightful, wintery one. Alas, again, some people have no worries, and their minds are always in a summer mood.
Another one would have to do with the recent decision by Stellantis to pave the way for a sustainable future for its beloved Dodge brand. They soon announced that after a series of seven ‘Last Call’ special editions, the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger will be no more, following the end of the 2023 model year production slate.
And, of course, the company also showed the eco-conscious, electrified way forward by releasing into the wild the EV preview called Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept sporting the new Banshee 800-volt powertrain. But what do you know, some people could not care less about that as they fulfilled their Charger dreams with help from the aftermarket realm. However wacky they may seem, now.
Alas, there is no need to take our word for granted, and instead, we have a fitting example courtesy of an aftermarket company that is sometimes synonymous with the word outrageous. Either for the right or wrong reasons, but – as always – that is for everyone to decide, as beauty is inherently in the eye of the beholder. Anyway, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have decided to highlight a controversial transformation from Audio Boss Houston.
According to the shop, they started with a regular, non-widebody 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack and then worked their way up to compiling a comprehensive list of modifications, complete with eighteen intermediate steps! First came the widebody conversion, naturally. Secondly, Forgiato’s ECL-series three-piece aftermarket forged 22-inch wheels were custom-painted to match the gold/bronze wrap.
Thirdly, and most importantly, this is “a fully functional convertible.” Afterward, it does not matter that much, anymore, right? Still, we could name a few additional changes just so you know that when going overboard with outrageous thoughts you had better choose an ocean of ideas, not just a small pool of plans. So, this Dodge also harbors full under-glow and grille lights, brighter engine bay lights, and new lighting wiring everywhere, and there is also a full custom sound system with its boom box and everything.
Yeah, when you are in a Dodge Charger Convertible muscle car, you need to be seen and heard from afar, apparently. The muscle sedan turned open-top is also a tad more aggressive thanks to a slew of aerodynamic modifications while also riding posh on an air-lift suspension setup. Plus, even the wheel wells are lit and controlled via Bluetooth.
So, there you go, when you need to stand out in a crowd and make Cullinan, Urus, or supercar owners drop jaws and run amuck crying their outrage at their customization and personalization provider, look no further than this aftermarket outlet. Who knows, perhaps a Dodge Charger 392 R/T Scat Pack Widebody Convertible is only their first step up the outrageousness ladder…
