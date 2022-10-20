Wrap the Fancy 2023 Hi-Impact Colors on a Dodge Challenger Right Now for $3,700

Dodge enthusiasts around the world know now that time is of the essence for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger series, and they need to act as fast as they can.
The bigger picture is that Stellantis has coerced Dodge into announcing that both nameplates are getting one final 2023 model year lease of life as traditional gasoline-fueled pony and muscle cars. After that, the future is sustainable and eco-conscious but also completely battery-powered.
The fine print is that collectors and fans alike have a total of seven ‘Last Call’ special series to run after, during that time. And, of course, that is not all. For example, DodgeGarage.com, that aficionado hub where both owners and fans alike can turn into official “members of the Brotherhood of Muscle” with Dodge’s blessing, now also has a new time-sensitive offer on the table.
Or, rather, on the body of the 2023 Dodge Challenger – which has been turned into a veritable blank canvas for enthusiasts to fill. Not just with anything, but with all of Dodge’s 2023 hi-impact colors at once! Seriously, take a look at the hero shot with the Challenger 345, and this is how your Dodge is going to look if you wrap it for a mere $3,700.
The vinyl comes from 3M, so you will need to locate a certified installer in your area of residency, as the installation is not included in the purchase. And you need to do it fast as the offer is not going to last – the outlet says that “fresh from Dodge Speed Week, and for a limited time, DodgeGarage is teaming up with CG Detroit to offer all 14 of the 2023 Dodge hi-impact colors in one special vehicle wrap.”
Well, the design is certainly going to help your 2023 Dodge Challenger stand out in any crowd. Interestingly, the portal also has a quick configurator for other model years of the Challenger, down to 2008 (as well as for widebodies). So, apparently, every single owner of the two-door sports car is actually invited to the artsy wrap party!
