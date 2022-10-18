The Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Is Here, Albeit as a Ride-On Toy

Like it or not, the future of the muscle car as everyone knows it is electric. Dodge has already taken a first step in this direction with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept shown two months ago.
You may not be able to buy a zero-emission muscle car from a Dodge dealership yet, but you could get a smaller one for your kid. It’s an iRerts licensed product and has already hit various shops, including Walmart, where you can get it at $209.99, excluding shipping, or from $20 per month.
Available in black, white, and blue, as well as dressed as a police cruiser, the ride-on model is destined for children aged between 3 and 5. It tips the scales at 32 pounds (15 kg), measures 44 inches (1118 mm) long, 26 inches (660 mm) wide, and 21 inches (533 mm) tall, and has a weight capacity of 66 pounds (30 kg).
Mimicking the looks of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, the toy has 54-Watts of power, a 4.5-Ah 12-volt battery, and a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 kph). With the battery fully charged, it has an autonomy of 1 to 2 hours, and that would have to suffice for the day, because recharging it takes between 5 and 8 hours.
As for the highlights, these include a USB port, MP3 interface that can be used to play the little one’s favorite music via smartphone, four-wheel independent suspension, three-point seatbelt, and functional headlights. The kids can operate it on their own by using the pedals and steering wheel, and parents can control it too, via the 2.4G remote control. Besides the actual ride-on toy, the package comprises the aforementioned remote control, the charger, and manual. The necessary tools to put it together, detailed instructions, and a video are included as well.
Available in black, white, and blue, as well as dressed as a police cruiser, the ride-on model is destined for children aged between 3 and 5. It tips the scales at 32 pounds (15 kg), measures 44 inches (1118 mm) long, 26 inches (660 mm) wide, and 21 inches (533 mm) tall, and has a weight capacity of 66 pounds (30 kg).
Mimicking the looks of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, the toy has 54-Watts of power, a 4.5-Ah 12-volt battery, and a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 kph). With the battery fully charged, it has an autonomy of 1 to 2 hours, and that would have to suffice for the day, because recharging it takes between 5 and 8 hours.
As for the highlights, these include a USB port, MP3 interface that can be used to play the little one’s favorite music via smartphone, four-wheel independent suspension, three-point seatbelt, and functional headlights. The kids can operate it on their own by using the pedals and steering wheel, and parents can control it too, via the 2.4G remote control. Besides the actual ride-on toy, the package comprises the aforementioned remote control, the charger, and manual. The necessary tools to put it together, detailed instructions, and a video are included as well.