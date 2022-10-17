Hennessey Jailbreaks the Dodge Challenger, Gives It Earth-Shaking Power

The Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak is not powerful enough, said absolutely no one ever. However, some owners do want a bit more oomph from their whining muscle car, and Hennessey has stepped up to make their dreams come true.
This vehicle is a few days away from being handed over to its rightful owner. In the meantime, however, they completed the work, and they are now making sure that everything functions accordingly. This means a lot of testing in the lab and at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds, and it was at the latter where the video embedded at the bottom of the page was shot.
Don’t look for any sideways action, because this is a customer car as we already told you, but that doesn’t mean that they have gone easy on it. Not by far, as the straight-line sprints, accompanied by the fabulous V8 symphony, are enough to send shivers down the spine of any petrolhead, even those who own a Chevy Camaro ZL1 or a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
According to the official website, the Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak will give you 807 reasons to smile. The model boasts 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. Everything is transferred to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. On a good day, it can beat supercars in a straight-line battle, though it would need someone very skilled in holding the wheel in order to do that.
As for the one tuned by Hennessey, it has the HPE1000 package, which means that the output and torque have increased to 1,000 hp and 940 lb-ft (1,274 Nm). The model is a ton of fun, according to the tuner, and it has a few other bits and bobs too, such as the serial numbered plaque in the engine bay. You will have to watch the video to find out what they did to it in order to make it so powerful, and at almost 6 minutes long, it’s the right length for a short snack (jail)break, wouldn’t you say?
Don’t look for any sideways action, because this is a customer car as we already told you, but that doesn’t mean that they have gone easy on it. Not by far, as the straight-line sprints, accompanied by the fabulous V8 symphony, are enough to send shivers down the spine of any petrolhead, even those who own a Chevy Camaro ZL1 or a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
According to the official website, the Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak will give you 807 reasons to smile. The model boasts 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. Everything is transferred to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. On a good day, it can beat supercars in a straight-line battle, though it would need someone very skilled in holding the wheel in order to do that.
As for the one tuned by Hennessey, it has the HPE1000 package, which means that the output and torque have increased to 1,000 hp and 940 lb-ft (1,274 Nm). The model is a ton of fun, according to the tuner, and it has a few other bits and bobs too, such as the serial numbered plaque in the engine bay. You will have to watch the video to find out what they did to it in order to make it so powerful, and at almost 6 minutes long, it’s the right length for a short snack (jail)break, wouldn’t you say?