Jailbreaking the Charger and Challenger Hellcat: Dodge's Most Customizable Line-Up Ever

The Hellcat designation was first introduced a while ago, in 2015, replacing the "SRT-8" package as the most performance-orientated trim level. The original Hellcats came equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi engine rated at 707 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. This drivetrain built such a good reputation over the years that it was also deployed on other cars from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) family, such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUV , the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, or the Ram 1500 TRX.







The new Jailbreak option for 2022 Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody models represents the latest phase of Dodge's "Never Lift" campaign which commenced at the beginning of November. The program states that every quarter for the next 2 years, the brand will make at least one new product or enthusiast news announcement until its next generation of muscle cars will be released. In total, there will be 16 minor or "game-changing" events over 24 months, as explained by the company's CEO, Mr. Tim Kuniskis, during his speech at the campaign's opening press conference.



The main reasoning behind the Jailbreak announcement is that “roughly half of all Dodge customers modify their vehicles,” said Tim Kuniskis. “We are going to let customers run free through the styling archives. We're taking most of the parts and pieces we've used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own ‘One of One.’” Consequently, the Jailbreak unlocks more than 20 categories of options, thus including seven options for seats, stripes, and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; four choices each of steering wheels; seat belt colors and floor mats; and much more, some of them previously unavailable for the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody variants.







The drivetrain has also been revised. The massive 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 powerplant now delivers 807 hp, just one teeny horsepower shy of the dragstrip-terrifying limited-edition



Although Dodge can recreate any color pallet the customer wants, they have created some color combinations of their own, to aid with the vast choice range they now offer, namely the Old School, the Brass Funky, the Red Dawn, The Classic, or the Yin Yang. For instance, the Old School Challenger Jailbreak gets finished in F8 Green paint, proudly carries the 20-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels, covering the Gunmetal Grey brake calipers. On the inside, the vehicle features the Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents and seat belts, a leather steering wheel, and a twill headliner.



In contrast, the Brass Funky Charger Jailbreak showcases the Hellraisin exterior paint scheme, 20-inch Brass Monkey wheels, orange brake calipers, carbon double stripes, and black exhaust tips elegantly complementing the sepia Laguna leather seats, the sepia floor mat accents, carbon fiber bezels, suede headliner, and not least, the Alcantara steering wheel.







The cost of the



Having taken this route, Dodge is on its way to becoming one of the most open vehicle manufacturers in the industry, letting its customers custom-order their dream cars in any configuration they desire. It is a praiseworthy judgment that will bring them even closer to the muscle car enthusiast community and will definitely make the company stand out among its competitors.



