2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, World’s Fastest Transport to Soccer Practice

It’s not every day that you stumble upon a family hauler with 710 horsepower on tap. The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is perhaps the most unusual vehicle in the market. Apart from being the most powerful SUV on the planet, it comes with three rows, it’s entertaining, and the perfect family road-trip companion. On the flip side, the Durango SRT is the devil. Turn on launch control and press on the go pedal, and it will make a carnival roller-coaster ride feel like a seesaw.