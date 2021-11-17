2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, World’s Fastest Transport to Soccer Practice

Yuri and Jakub from StraightPipes had the exclusive chance to check out and drive this SUV on steroids.
The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has quite an intimidating name, and it’s intentional. Under the hoods is a supercharged V8 engine masked by an intimidating exterior figure. Let’s face it. The Durango SRT Hellcat is a little bit outrageous. It has the building blocks of a family hauler and the heart of samurai. It will seat up to six passengers and tow up to 8,700 pounds.
You’ll happily drop and pick up your kids from school, and on a track day, ruthlessly murder German SUVs on the track. Later, you’ll dust off your shirt, pass by the grocery store and pick some supplies - like nothing happened.
It has an anonymous styling. You wouldn’t distinguish it from a base model visually unless you start looking for Hellcat badges, wheels, and additional cooling vents. Nonetheless, anonymity makes sense here. The Durango SRT Hellcat is a three-row family hauler first and foremost therefore, it needs to blend in well at the school pickup line or convenience store parking.
AMG GLE 63 and BMW X5 M territory.
The most significant feature of the Durango SRT Hellcat lies under the hood. It comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 mated onto an 8-speed automatic making 710 hp.
It will do zero to sixty miles-per-hour (97 kph) in about 3.5 to 3.6 seconds. Traction plays a big role, and the Durango SRT Hellcat’s all-wheel-drive system makes the most out of it.
If you are looking to experience some crazy speed, you’ll need to switch to Sport and Track driving modes. Like any other Hellcat, the supercharger spools the second your foot is on the pedal, summoning seven-hundred and ten ponies.
The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat comes with better tech, including a faster loading infotainment system. It also comes with wireless Android Auto, Apple Carplay with a backup camera that Jakub and Yuri don’t like.
The SUV sounds fantastic both inside and outside. It’s a Hellcat after all, but not any special amongst other Hellcats. Jakub and Yuri still feel the Durango SRT has a much cooler supercharger whine, but the Jaguar F-Pace has a better-sounding exhaust.
The Durango has a neat interior. It’s cool due to the carbon fiber trims. Dodge went ahead and put uniquely designed forged carbon fiber trims on the interior. The climate control features have hard buttons. You also get heated seats and a steering wheel.
It comes with a wireless charger that Jakub hates. In his defense, it doesn’t come with enough grip to match the insane acceleration in this vehicle. You also get comfortable seats. Jakub calls them “the real race coach.” All three rows are roomy, which unfortunately leaves very little space for storage.
Overall, the Durango SRT Hellcat is an incredibly powered family hauler. Unfortunately, it’s only available for one model year.
The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has quite an intimidating name, and it’s intentional. Under the hoods is a supercharged V8 engine masked by an intimidating exterior figure. Let’s face it. The Durango SRT Hellcat is a little bit outrageous. It has the building blocks of a family hauler and the heart of samurai. It will seat up to six passengers and tow up to 8,700 pounds.
You’ll happily drop and pick up your kids from school, and on a track day, ruthlessly murder German SUVs on the track. Later, you’ll dust off your shirt, pass by the grocery store and pick some supplies - like nothing happened.
It has an anonymous styling. You wouldn’t distinguish it from a base model visually unless you start looking for Hellcat badges, wheels, and additional cooling vents. Nonetheless, anonymity makes sense here. The Durango SRT Hellcat is a three-row family hauler first and foremost therefore, it needs to blend in well at the school pickup line or convenience store parking.
AMG GLE 63 and BMW X5 M territory.
The most significant feature of the Durango SRT Hellcat lies under the hood. It comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 mated onto an 8-speed automatic making 710 hp.
It will do zero to sixty miles-per-hour (97 kph) in about 3.5 to 3.6 seconds. Traction plays a big role, and the Durango SRT Hellcat’s all-wheel-drive system makes the most out of it.
If you are looking to experience some crazy speed, you’ll need to switch to Sport and Track driving modes. Like any other Hellcat, the supercharger spools the second your foot is on the pedal, summoning seven-hundred and ten ponies.
The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat comes with better tech, including a faster loading infotainment system. It also comes with wireless Android Auto, Apple Carplay with a backup camera that Jakub and Yuri don’t like.
The SUV sounds fantastic both inside and outside. It’s a Hellcat after all, but not any special amongst other Hellcats. Jakub and Yuri still feel the Durango SRT has a much cooler supercharger whine, but the Jaguar F-Pace has a better-sounding exhaust.
The Durango has a neat interior. It’s cool due to the carbon fiber trims. Dodge went ahead and put uniquely designed forged carbon fiber trims on the interior. The climate control features have hard buttons. You also get heated seats and a steering wheel.
It comes with a wireless charger that Jakub hates. In his defense, it doesn’t come with enough grip to match the insane acceleration in this vehicle. You also get comfortable seats. Jakub calls them “the real race coach.” All three rows are roomy, which unfortunately leaves very little space for storage.
Overall, the Durango SRT Hellcat is an incredibly powered family hauler. Unfortunately, it’s only available for one model year.