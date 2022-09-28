1,000-HP Dodge Hellcat With Manual Gearbox Is the (Relatively) Poor Man's Bugatti Veyron

That’s with obvious emphasis on the word ‘relative,’ because it will still cost you a cool six-figure number to park Hennessey’s HPE 1000 Challenger Hellcat in your garage, but that’s much less than a Bugatti Veyron, which is still a seven-digit affair.
As a matter of fact, the two models have nothing in common, save for the similar output, because while one is a muscle car, the other is a hypercar with focus on luxury. Still, 1,000 horsepower available via the right pedal, produced at 6,500 rpm, and 948 pound-feet (1,285 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm are definitely something to write home about.
These numbers are the icing on the cake when it comes to the pictured Hellcat, which sports Hennessey’s HPE1000 bundle, and has a good-old stick shift. The mods comprise the upgraded supercharger, pulley, high-flow fuel injectors, and HPE calibration, as well as stainless steel long tube headers, high-flow catalytic converters, crank case ventilation, and high-flow air induction system.
The tuner based in the Lone Star State will take care of all necessary gaskets and fluids, and the installation part. Subsequently, they will subject your Hellcat, if you decide to go for the HPE1000 upgrade, to road testing for up to 500 miles (805 km) to make sure that everything functions as it should, as well as chassis testing on the dyno. New exterior badging, joined by a serial-numbered plaque in the engine bay, will round off the makeover of this hot project, which is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty.
Curious how it looks and sounds doing what it does best? Well, for that you will have to scroll down and hit the play button on the video at the bottom of this story, which shows the HPE1000 Challenger Hellcat unleashed at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds, in the hands of a skilled driver. That said, enjoy the footage.
These numbers are the icing on the cake when it comes to the pictured Hellcat, which sports Hennessey’s HPE1000 bundle, and has a good-old stick shift. The mods comprise the upgraded supercharger, pulley, high-flow fuel injectors, and HPE calibration, as well as stainless steel long tube headers, high-flow catalytic converters, crank case ventilation, and high-flow air induction system.
The tuner based in the Lone Star State will take care of all necessary gaskets and fluids, and the installation part. Subsequently, they will subject your Hellcat, if you decide to go for the HPE1000 upgrade, to road testing for up to 500 miles (805 km) to make sure that everything functions as it should, as well as chassis testing on the dyno. New exterior badging, joined by a serial-numbered plaque in the engine bay, will round off the makeover of this hot project, which is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty.
Curious how it looks and sounds doing what it does best? Well, for that you will have to scroll down and hit the play button on the video at the bottom of this story, which shows the HPE1000 Challenger Hellcat unleashed at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds, in the hands of a skilled driver. That said, enjoy the footage.