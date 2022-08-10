The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak Looks and Sounds Great at Night, Hear It in 3D

HP

Dodge knows how to make its customers happy. The Challenger and the Charger are successful products that keep the V8 dream alive – for now. These two cars are proof the American industry can still do it all. But here’s a special Challenger that might just do the trick for those looking for power and some exclusivity.The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak costs $97,072 which includes the $2,100 gas guzzler tax. It puts out 807(811 PS) and a whopping 707 lb-ft (958 Nm) of torque. That much power might make some people think that going from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 kph) is going to be a… Uhm, challenge? But the two-door sedan does it masterfully in just 3.8 seconds with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission and good tires. It can also keep accelerating until it hits 203 mph (327 kph).In terms of power, it does not have any European competitors. Neither Mercedes-Benz nor BMW offers a coupe with such mightiness.The vehicle you’re about to see in this night drive point-of-view video has the Jailbreak package which costs $18,595. It might look expensive at a first glance, but it adds a lot of useful stuff for such a performance-oriented vehicle. By paying for this you’ll receive a more generous speedometer that stretches all the way to 220 mph (354 kph), Brembo brakes, widebody flares, a performance control unit, a different steering wheel, better suspension, active dampers, and all-season performance tires together with the SRT power chiller.Now watch how it looks, drives, and sounds when there's no natural light in the city. For the best audio experience, it is recommended to use headphones.