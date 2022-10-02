Ex-Top Gear Co-Host Drives 'The World's Fastest Car' – Is It Really That Monstrous?

As every petrolhead knows, Hennessey is gunning for the world top speed record for production cars with their very own Venom F5. This is a true hypercar capable of making anyone dizzy, which is rather restrained on the outside and has a very racy cockpit that looks very basic.
Mind you, despite the Spartan feel, the interior, which has plenty of space for two adults, does get air conditioning, and some leather on the door panels, and on the carbon seats that are extremely lightweight. There is also a glove box in front of the passenger that can hold a few things, including a 9-mm gun, the reviewer has been told.
And speaking of the reviewer, his name is Rory Reid, and you may remember him from his Top Gear days. The journo started off his hands-on encounter with the menacing Venom F5 by talking about the aerodynamics, downforce, brakes, wheels, and tires. Then he moved on to the engine, which is a 6.6-liter V8, sourced from GM, and upgraded with two giant turbos.
The LS motor develops 1,817 hp and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.6 seconds. Some might argue that there are faster vehicles out there, and they wouldn’t be wrong. However, the Venom F5 can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 4.7 seconds, 186 mph (300 kph) in 10.0 seconds, and 249 mph (400 kph) in just 20 seconds. The targeted top speed stands at over 310 mph (500 kph), and during the initial shakedown, it achieved 270 mph (435 kph).
But can you actually live with such a monster, and is it really that extreme on roads where no one could hit its targeted maximum speed? Get ready to take a short break in order to find out, as the video that you are about to watch is almost 13 minutes long.
